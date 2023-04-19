Analysts Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $402.42

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $399.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.42. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KLA by 2,161.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

