Analysts Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target at $15.45

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Sportradar Group Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

