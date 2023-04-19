Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Annovis Bio Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE:ANVS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 75,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $23.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

About Annovis Bio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

