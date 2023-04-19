Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 256,400 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Annovis Bio Stock Down 9.3 %
NYSE:ANVS traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 75,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,978. The company has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Annovis Bio has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $23.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
Further Reading
