Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 64,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.19.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund
About Apollo Tactical Income Fund
Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.