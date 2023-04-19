Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 64,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

