Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIFGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 64,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Apollo Funds offers investment management and fund management services.

