Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) & Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Financial Survey

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Appian has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Appian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Appian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Appian $467.99 million 6.34 -$150.92 million ($2.08) -19.57 Palantir Technologies $1.91 billion 9.63 -$373.70 million ($0.19) -45.95

This table compares Appian and Palantir Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Appian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Appian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Appian and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appian 2 3 4 0 2.22 Palantir Technologies 5 7 2 1 1.93

Appian presently has a consensus target price of $45.89, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Appian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Appian is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Appian and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appian -32.25% -66.82% -25.34% Palantir Technologies -19.61% -11.90% -8.66%

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Appian on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Appian

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers palantir foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. In addition, it provides apollo, a software that enables customers to deploy their own software virtually in any environment. Palantir Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

