Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up 4.1% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.42% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

