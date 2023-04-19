Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.82

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as low as C$0.68. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 13,520 shares trading hands.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$63.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 4.03.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.