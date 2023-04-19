Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Receives $13.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

ASC stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

Featured Stories

