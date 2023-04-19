Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

MRK stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average of $105.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

