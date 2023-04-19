ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 190,751 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 542.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,751 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 74,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Intel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,282,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 347,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,817 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 72,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.35. 7,227,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,693,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

