ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 269,755 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $112,712,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,924,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

