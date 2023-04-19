ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. 150,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,655. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

