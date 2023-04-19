ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,758,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,270 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 1.96% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $32,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 531,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after acquiring an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 129,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.