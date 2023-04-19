ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 19,107 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.43. 1,139,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

