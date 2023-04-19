ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 11,901 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,901 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,792. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

