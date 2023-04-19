Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 35,358 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75.

On Thursday, March 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.