Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $64,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $205.95. 144,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,164. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.