Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Artis REIT Stock Performance

Artis REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$94.10 million during the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

