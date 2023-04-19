Associated Banc (ASB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

