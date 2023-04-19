AtonRa Partners Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 956,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 911,611 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 3,185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,485,000 after purchasing an additional 772,318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

