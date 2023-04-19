AtonRa Partners Lowers Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Nuvei were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuvei by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nuvei by 6,169.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Trading Down 0.7 %

NVEI stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NVEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

