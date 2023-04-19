AtonRa Partners Sells 466 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AtonRa Partners reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Okta were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.
Okta Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $150.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.53.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
