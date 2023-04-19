Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. 65,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.