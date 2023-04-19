AVINOC Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $98,705.60 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC launched on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

