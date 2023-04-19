AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) PT Raised to $19.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RCEL opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.21.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 77.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVITA Medical

About AVITA Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.