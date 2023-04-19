Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,027.17

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,027.17 ($12.71) and traded as low as GBX 941.43 ($11.65). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.76), with a volume of 4,736 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVON shares. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.61) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.32) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
The company has a market cap of £290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,346.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 929.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.99.
Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.
