Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.63 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $67.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.63 or 0.00029516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00020970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,269.56 or 1.00123834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,987,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,987,103.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.32264563 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $53,938,094.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

