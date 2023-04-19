Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYYLF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYYLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.53 and last traded at C$11.53. 3,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,221% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.
Ayala Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.92.
Ayala Company Profile
Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water, Electronics, Power Generation, and Automotive and Others.
