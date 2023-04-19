AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.49. AZEK shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 348,412 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens increased their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 123.38, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AZEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.