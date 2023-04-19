Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00010222 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $10.60 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,201,910 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

