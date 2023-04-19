Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 627.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $333.70 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

