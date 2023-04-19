Bailard Inc. Sells 238 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

SO opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

