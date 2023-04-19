Bailard Inc. Sells 780 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,231 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 397,486 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,245,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 275,499 shares during the period.

REET opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

