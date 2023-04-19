Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.93

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.93 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Bank First

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.18). Bank First had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $34.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Molepske sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank First by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bank First by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Featured Articles

