Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Insider Transactions at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
In other news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
