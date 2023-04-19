Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.09. 1,147,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 249,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

