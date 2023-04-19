Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Down 23.4% in March

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.1 %

BELFB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 57,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

