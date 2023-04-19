BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 51202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

