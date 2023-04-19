Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.44

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 9710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp
In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.
