BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 159,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 43,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

BeWhere Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.34.

BeWhere Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.