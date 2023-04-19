BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 159,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 43,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
BeWhere Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$18.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.34.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
See Also
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.