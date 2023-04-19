Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $21.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 365,244 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Bilibili by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

