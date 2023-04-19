Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $21.59

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.59, but opened at $20.80. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 365,244 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bilibili by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Bilibili by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

