Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.09. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
