Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $2.36 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $275.41 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $15.73 or 0.00053732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00133349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

