Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $152,074.34 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $6.59 million and $152,074.34 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.58502279 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $164,380.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

