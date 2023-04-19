BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 2.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 985.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. 30,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,951. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $893.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.