BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,446,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 164,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,968 over the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BFZ remained flat at $11.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. 65,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,013. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.