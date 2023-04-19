BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,499. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
