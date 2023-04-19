BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,499. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 69,461 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.