Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Block makes up 4.7% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Block worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock worth $22,713,085 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. Barclays lifted their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

SQ traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. 5,715,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,363,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.