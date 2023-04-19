BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $41.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. 13,078,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,340,215. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $239.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

