BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Down 0.4%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 23.35 and last traded at 23.46. 60,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 28,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at 23.55.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 22.54 and a 200-day moving average of 22.88.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

